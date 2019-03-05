Elizabethtown teen missing since Sunday has been found

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police in Elizabethtown have called off a search for a missing teen who has now been found and returned home.
According to a post on Tuesday on the Elizabethtown Police Department’s Facebook page (embedded at the bottom of this page), 17-year-old Allison Paige Huddleston was last seen leaving her house Sunday at about 11 a.m.
Thursday’s update that she had been found didn’t indicate where she was found or any of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.
