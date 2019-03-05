Family sues for $2M over officer’s use of Taser on 14-year-old

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A family is suing the city, the Cincinnati Police Department and an officer for $2 million over “excessive use of force” on their 14-year-old boy two years ago.
The lawsuit claims Dawson Lee was stunned with a Taser twice and broke his collar bone in a fall while he ran from Officer Kevin Kroger on March 2, 2017.
The suit alleges the incident also caused Lee ongoing severe mental and emotional distress.
According to the lawsuit, when Kroger attempted to apprehend Lee, he fled. It states Kroger did not order him to stop and discharged his Taser, striking Lee in the back.
Lee “fell on the hard pavement on which he ran and broke his collar bone. While Plaintiff Dawson was on the ground and writhing in pain, Defendant Kroger discharged his taser into Plaintiff Dawson again, a second time.”
Several other officers subdued Lee and placed him in handcuffs, the lawsuit states. He was then searched, and no weapons were found on or near him, but Kroger threatened to use the Taser on him again.
According to the lawsuit. Lee suffers from PTSD and anxiety associated with adult authority figures.
The Lee family attorney, Ted Cummins, shared the body camera video from the day of the incident.
FOX19 NOW reached out to the Cincinnati Police Department but have yet to hear back.
Sgt. Dan Hils, president of Cincinnati’s police union, said there is now a federal probe into the case of a Taser used on an 11-year-old girl at the Spring Grove Kroger store on Aug. 6.
At the time, the officer, who was working off-duty security detail at Kroger, was trying to stop her from fleeing a shoplifting offense after seeing her and other girls steal snacks.
Hils says he was told the Federal Bureau of Investigation had asked the officer involved for voluntary interviews regarding the incident.
