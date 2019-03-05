FORECAST: Another night with single digit wind chills

ALERTS
- THURSDAY EVENING: Minor snowfall accumulation possible, north - a few slick spots
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A few flurries have been flying across WAVE Country. More notable has been the unseasonably cold temperatures. They will continue into the overnight hours with lows in the teens and wind chill values in the single digits.
The clouds that have accompanied the flurries will fade overnight to a mainly clear sky. Despite the sunshine expected on Wednesday, temperatures will struggle to reach into the low to mid 30s.
Our next big weather maker will bring increasing clouds on Thursday, with a chance for light snow along and north of I-64 by afternoon and again during the evening. Accumulations will be light, but with cold temperatures and a cold ground, we could see minor accumulations. I wouldn’t rule out a few slick spots, especially to our north across part of southern Indiana.
By the weekend we’re warmer, but wetter with gusty winds and periods of rain. The best rain chance at this point appears late Saturday night.
FORECAST
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, continued cold; HIGH: 34°
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow to rain (60%), HIGH: 40°
IN THE APP
- Another cold start to Wednesday AM
- Snow chances late Thursday
- Weekend storm setup
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.