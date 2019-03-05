FORECAST: Flurries end with another very cold night across WAVE Country

ALERTS
- THURSDAY EVENING: Minor snowfall accumulation possible, north - a few slick spots
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The unseasonably cold temperatures will continue into the overnight hours. A few flurries this evening can be expected as another cold front passes.
While mostly cloudy skies accompany the front, we’ll see clearing skies overnight with very cold temperatures in the teens (single digit wind chills) once again by Wednesday morning. Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday with temperatures struggling to reach into the low to mid 30s.
Our next big weather makers will bring increasing clouds on Thursday with a chance for light snow along and north of I-64 by afternoon and again during the evening. Accumulations will be light, but with cold temperatures and a cold ground we could see minor accumulations. I wouldn’t rule out a few slick spots, especially to our north across part of southern Indiana.
By the weekend we’re warmer, but wetter with gusty winds and periods of rain. The best rain chance at this point appears late Saturday night.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Evening flurry (10%); Cold; LOW: 16° (wind chills in the single digits)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cold; HIGH: 34°
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow to rain (60%), HIGH: 40°
IN THE APP
- Another cold start to Tuesday AM
- Snow chances late Thursday
- Weekend storm setup
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.