FORECAST: Frigid morning with single-digit wind chills; PM flurries

By Tawana Andrew | March 5, 2019 at 5:33 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 5:33 AM

ALERTS

  • Wind chills in the single digits this morning

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Layers are a good option this morning as we battle wind chills in the single digits.

Winds will gust to near 25 mph later this morning, keeping wind chills to the teens through the afternoon.

Skies are mostly clear to start our Tuesday but as the day progresses, clouds will increase across the region.

By the afternoon clouds dominate the forecast as temperatures max out near 30° and flurries fly; flurries will mainly be seen east of Louisville.

Tonight, temperatures return to the teens while clouds begin to exit.

Highs crawl into the low to mid-30s Wednesday as we get another taste of sunshine.

A system Thursday brings the potential for rain and snow during the afternoon into the night. The mix switches to just rain by Friday morning, lingering throughout the day.

Another system brings warmth and storms for the weekend.

Grab-N-Go: March 5, 2019

FORECAST

TODAY: Increasing Clouds; Afternoon/evening flurries (10%); HIGH: 30°

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds; Cold; LOW: 17°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; HIGH: 35°

