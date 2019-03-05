FORECAST: Morning wind chills in the single digits

ALERTS
- Wind chills in the single digits Tuesday morning
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Skies are mainly clear across the region with temperatures tumbling.
Temperatures are already in the lower teens with wind-chill readings in the single digits. Keep this in mind at the bus stop Tuesday morning; bundle up!
A cold front will move in Tuesday afternoon, bringing increased clouds and the chance for a few flurries, especially east of Louisville. Highs will hold well below average for the next few days. In fact, we’ll stay below freezing on Tuesday and barely rise above that mark on Wednesday.
By Thursday, we’ll see our weather system with a period of snow at the onset, especially from I-64 northward, before changing to rain Thursday night. A bigger storm system will bring warmer temperatures and storms (potentially strong) to the area late Saturday.
FORECAST
OVERNIGHT: Clear & cold, single-digit wind chills. LOW: 13°
TUESDAY: Clouds increase, afternoon/evening flurries. (10% chance) HIGH: 30°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, continued cold. HIGH: 35°
IN THE APP
- Bitter Wind Chills tonight into Tuesday morning
- Snow to rain potential Thursday
- Weekend storm setup
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.