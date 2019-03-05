Former Kentucky Wildcats to sign autographs this weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Academy Sports + Outdoors is hosting two former Kentucky Wildcats ahead of the NFL draft.
On Saturday, March 9, former linebacker Josh Allen and tight end C.J. Conrad will be at the Academy Sports + Outdoors on Outer Loop between 6:40 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Then on Sunday, March 10, both Allen and Conrad will be at the Elizabethown store on Ring Road from 6:10 p.m. and 8 p.m.
For $45, fans will receive an 8” x 10’ poster, a photo with the two players, and an autograph from both players on the item of their choice. Fans will also have the opportunity to stock up on Kentucky Wildcat t-shirts, caps, novelty items and more.
