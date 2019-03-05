Gatto, Dawkins, Code sentenced in basketball recruiting scandal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three men who were part of an investigation which also included Louisville basketball have learned their fate.
Former adidas executive Jim Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code were all sentenced Monday.
Gatto received nine months in prison, while Dawkins and Code were each given six months.
All three were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October for funneling illegal payments to families of recruits to Louisville, Kansas and NC State.
Former UofL basketball player Brian Bowen II is suing Adidas America and several associates in relation to the basketball bribery scandal.
The NCAA has also said it will hold its own investigation into any major violations related to the case.
