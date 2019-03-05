The J hosting job fair for summer positions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Looking for a summer job? The Jewish Community Center (The J) is hiring.
The J is hosting a job fair between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at 3600 Dutchmans Lane.
More than 125 positions are available for summer 2019 and beyond.
Pay ranges between $8.25 and $11.50 an hour based on the position and experience.
Those interested in applying should be at least 16 years old.
Below is a list of positions open:
- Lifeguards/Lifeguard Supervisors
- Lifeguard/Camp Swim Coordinator
- Swim Instructors
- Swim Team Coach
- Diner Staff
- Pool Gate Attendant
- J Play childcare Staff
- Camp Activity Specialists
- Senior Camp Counselor
- Junior Camp Counselor
- Special Needs Camp Counselor
- Camp Aftercare Coordinator
- Children’s Programming Staff
For those attending the job fair, it’s important to dress accordingly and to bring a resume. On the spot interviews will be conducted.
