The J hosting job fair for summer positions

By Makayla Ballman | March 5, 2019 at 3:36 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 3:36 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Looking for a summer job? The Jewish Community Center (The J) is hiring.

The J is hosting a job fair between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at 3600 Dutchmans Lane.

More than 125 positions are available for summer 2019 and beyond.

Pay ranges between $8.25 and $11.50 an hour based on the position and experience.

Those interested in applying should be at least 16 years old.

Below is a list of positions open:

  • Lifeguards/Lifeguard Supervisors
  • Lifeguard/Camp Swim Coordinator
  • Swim Instructors
  • Swim Team Coach
  • Diner Staff
  • Pool Gate Attendant
  • J Play childcare Staff
  • Camp Activity Specialists
  • Senior Camp Counselor
  • Junior Camp Counselor
  • Special Needs Camp Counselor
  • Camp Aftercare Coordinator
  • Children’s Programming Staff

For those attending the job fair, it’s important to dress accordingly and to bring a resume. On the spot interviews will be conducted.

