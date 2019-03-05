Man accused of stealing $75K in beef tenderloin

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A store employee in St. Matthews is accused of stealing at least $75,000 worth of beef tenderloin over eight months.
An arrest report states Billy Wethington, 42, worked at Paul’s Fruit Market in Chenoweth Square six days a week.
Wethington is accused of smuggling eight to ten tenderloins on each of his shifts by putting them in a trash bag and taking them to his vehicle.
Wethington was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on March 1 and is facing felony theft charges.
