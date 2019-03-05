Names of 23 Lee County, AL tornado victims released

Lee Rd 38, Lee Rd 721, Hwy 51 between Lee Rd 11 and Hwy 80 will be southbound traffic only, no large trucks to include media will be allowed on Hwy 51 south of Lee Rd 11 unless they are utility workers, Lee Rd 294 between Lee Rd 430 and Lee Rd 293. During road closures only residents with ID, their immediate family members and utility crews will be allowed through, all others will be redirected. Travel on Lee Rd 11 and Lee Rd 166 is allowed both north and south bound. Please avoid Lee Rd 11 unless you are a resident or coming to Sanford Middle School to aid the first responders. All media is directed to the 3000 block of Lee Rd 40. There will be a press release at Beauregard High School at 10am. We are still conducting search and rescue today. We thank you all for your support and participation through this.