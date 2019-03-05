Nation’s first hand transplant recipient celebrates 20 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When it happened 20 years ago, it was a major milestone for Louisville medicine. The eyes of the world were on the Derby City as the first hand transplant in the United States was performed here.
Tuesday, the anniversary was celebrated as recipient Matthew Scott came back to Jewish Hospital for it.
In 1985, Scott was 24-years-old and a paramedic when he lost his left dominant hand when he said he foolishly lit an M-80 firework that exploded in his hand. In 1999, at 37, his name became forever etched in history as the world’s most successful hand transplant recipient, and America’s first.
A little over 20 years later, when Scott, a New Jersey native, could make it back to Louisville to celebrate, Scott’s transplanted left hand held tight to a plaque recognizing him as an honored Louisvillian.
“I love this city,” Scott smiled, “I love coming back.”
From throwing out a first pitch for a Phillies baseball game, to annual checkups over the years and his latest one in front of reporters and photographers, to handling everyday things, Scott explained why he wanted to become the first transplant recipient so badly.
“My youngest son Jeremy was on the soccer field and he scored a goal and I couldn’t clap,” Scott explained. “I had the prosthesis there, but I just couldn’t do that and it was things like that, that just made me every day more and more desired that if this (transplant) ever came to be and when I found out that it was, I was going to have it.”
He talked about waking up after the surgery, looking to the left and seeing fingers again and what that moment meant to him. He said little things, like tying his shoes or opening a door were huge to him.
Scott, the EMT School director and father of two, now at 57-years-old, wanted to come back to Louisville to celebrate the day he got a vital part of his life back.
“The team said if we made it for a year, that’s a home run and if we made it two years, that’s a game changer,” Scott recalled.
Jewish Hospital president Ronald Waldridge agreed.
“January 25, 1999 changed the course of hand transplantation,” said Waldridge.
Considered highly controversial, the nearly 15-hour landmark transplant took place at Jewish Hospital under the direction of Dr. Warren Breidenbach and a team of Kleinert Kutz hand surgeons.
“I have to say, Matt is a physician’s dream,” Jewish Transplantation Program Director Dr. Christopher Jones said.
Beyond the medical staff that included surgeons at Christine M. Kleinert Institute, Scott thanked everyone from University of Louisville researchers to security guards who kept him safe in the recovery, but he said easily at the top of the thank you list is the donor family. He met with them three months after the surgery.
As 20 years have passed, 140 other people around the world have had similar surgeries, but Scott says it’s not enough.
This is something we should be doing more and more," Scott said. “And, we need to get the insurance companies on board because we’ve gone from hand transplant to face transplant and now uterus transplant where infertile women are now able to have babies.”
Scott comes back to Louisville once a year for a check-up. March is when he could come this year.
Scott says he has more than 50 percent function with the hand but getting the wrist was truly life changing.
