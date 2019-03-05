Passport announces contract with KentuckyOne Health will remain, despite previous termination letter sent to patients

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Passport Healthcare previously sent a letter to patients saying their contracts with KentuckyOne Health were terminated. WAVE 3 News has learned a new contract has been worked out.
In the letter from KentuckyOne Health, the company states it will no longer participate with Passport Medicaid and Medicare health plans as of April 1, 2019.
However, on Tuesday, a spokesperson with Passport Health plan released the following statement, saying the partnership is back on.
“We greatly value our relationships with our provider partners and are happy to say we have resolved any contract concerns with Kentucky One Health. Kentucky One providers and facilities will remain in our network and will continue to provide care to all Passport members. If members have questions, they can call our member services line at 1-800-578-0603.”
The letter that was previously sent to patients is below. It is now void.
