Passport terminates contract with KentuckyOne Health

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Passport Healthcare terminated all its contracts with KentuckyOne Health.
In a letter from KentuckyOne Health, the company states it will no longer participate with Passport Medicaid and Medicare health plans as of April 1, 2019.
Current Passport clients will have to switch to a different managed care organization, or MCO, in order to keep providers through KentuckyOne Health.
To change MCOs, KentuckyOne Health says to contact the Cabinet for Health and Family Services at 1-800-635-2570 and say you want to disenroll from your current MCO. The call center will provide a list of other available MCOs.
