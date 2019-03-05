2 people arrested after child found walking outside in diaper in below freezing temps

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a call to police about a young child walking around an apartment complex in below freezing temperatures.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police arrived to the apartments on North Seventh Avenue late Sunday to find a two-year-old, who was dressed in nothing but a diaper, walking alone around the complex. For two hours police made attempts to find the parents, but were unable.
The two-year-old was then taken in by child services, the affidavit states.
Several hours later, officers were called to the same address, this time for a family dispute. The victim, a child, was found by officers in the parking lot crying and upset.
The probable cause affidavit states officers went by the address the victim provided and heard a man yelling. According to the affidavit, Joe Moore, who was arrested on a child neglect charge, went past officers as they were taking the victim back to the home.
Moore did not attempt to stop the officers, nor did he report his child missing.
Per the affidavit, another offender, Latisha Patterson, left the house earlier in the night to meet Moore. The child told an officer Patterson left him a cell phone before she left.
While watching a movie, the child fell asleep and when they woke up the two-year-old was nowhere to be found. According to the affidavit, Patterson and Moore returned and were angry with the child, which is when Patterson began hitting the kid.
Patterson was arrested for child neglect and battery.
