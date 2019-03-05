Report: John Schnatter to resign from Papa John’s board of directors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – John Schnatter and the company he founded, Papa John’s, reached an agreement that involves Schnatter resigning from the board of directors.
Under the agreement, Schnatter would resign once an independent director was appointed, according to Reuters. The company said it would work with Schnatter to find a independent director who was not associated with the hedge fund Starboard Value LP or Schnatter.
- ‘Papa’ John Schnatter seen decked out in blue behind UK’s bench
- John Schnatter posts open letter on new website
- Schnatter says he was ‘pushed’ to use N-word in media training call
- UofL operations moving along following John Schnatter controversy
- Papa John’s starts pulling founder’s image from marketing
- What’s the future of Papa John’s in wake of John Schnatter using racial slur?
- Univ. of Louisville removing Papa John’s from stadium name
- John Schnatter to step down as Papa John’s CEO + JCPS drops Papa John’s $1.2 million pizza contract
Schnatter stepped down as CEO of Papa John’s in December of 2017 after he admitted to using a racial slur during a conference call with a marketing agency. He later stepped down as chairman of the Papa John’s board in July of 2018.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.