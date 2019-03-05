Tank collapse at Barton 1792 Distillery leaves 2 with minor injuries

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Three mash tanks were damaged at the Barton 1792 Distillery in Nelson County on Tuesday, leaving two people with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The tank failure was reported just before noon Tuesday.
When emergency crews arrived, “they found that a mash tank at the distillery had failed. Another tank was punctured and a pipe on a 3rd tank damaged causing the two tanks to leak,” accrording to a release sent by Nelson County Emergency Dispatch just before 5 p.m.
“The leaking fluids flowed into a nearby holding basin,” the statement continued. “When that basin began to overflow, the liquid then started moving toward a nearby stream. Workers constructed berms to protect the stream. A clean up crew contracted by Barton’s 1792 was on site and additional resources from the company were also responding.”
The two injured victims were treated and released from a local hospital.
Just last summer, half of a bourbon warehouse at Barton 1792 collapsed, and the second half of the same building fell several days later. The incident destroyed approximately 18,000 bottles of bourbon. View drone video from that collapse below:
Tuesday afternoon, Barton posted on Facebook a short announcement that its Visitor Center will be closed for the rest of the day:
