Troubleshooter Exclusive: Rape suspect was a city-paid violence ‘Interrupter’

“An employee of the YMCA of Greater Louisville who served briefly as a staff member for the Cure Violence program was arrested and is facing several charges,” YMCA Marketing and Communications Director Jennifer Flower wrote. “The YMCA takes these allegations seriously and the employee has been terminated. As always, the safety of our members and staff is our No. 1 priority. We cannot provide additional employment information at this time. We remain proud of our collaboration with the City of Louisville for the Cure Violence program, which has contributed to reduced gun violence in Louisville.”