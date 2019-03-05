Woman crashes car into home, two other vehicles

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman is facing charges after police said she drove into a home and two other vehicles.
Kineetra L. Brewer, 28, was taken into custody on March 2 after she allegedly drove her car into someone else’s home in the 2300 block of West Broadway then drove away.
Louisville Metro police said Brewer also hit two other cars in the process.
According to the arrest citation, Brewer caused more than $10,000 worth of damage to the home. Police found Brewer and her car on the other side of the building.
Brewer is charged with criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to show an insurance card.
Brewer is also facing drug charges after police found a marijuana blunt in the car’s console.
