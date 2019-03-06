AT&T offers discount on fiber options

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With all the buzz about Google Fiber leaving Louisville, AT&T wants to remind city residents that their company is working hard and they’re here to stay.
Customers in Louisville can now get a 300 Mbps connection for just $50 a month during their first year. If you need even more speed, customers can get AT&T’s gigabit Internet for only $70 a month. Additionally, those who also have or sign up for video or wireless service from AT&T can get fiber at $40/month for 300 Mbps or $60/month for 1 Gbps.
“AT&T has been investing in Louisville for 140 years," said Joe Burgan, who’s AT&T’s director of pubic affairs. "As part of that investment, today we have AT&T fiber available to more than 175,000 homes and businesses. It’s a robust build. We’re very proud of it.”
AT&T employs more than 1,000 people in Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.