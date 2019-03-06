Bullitt County deputy jailer arrested on drug charges

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County deputy jailer has been arrested on drug charges.
According to the Shepherdsville Police Department, on March 5, the Bullitt County Jail requested assistance with possible drug activity inside the jail. Jail staff had received information from inmates that an employee, identified as Wesley T. Burris, 22, of Brooks, would carry drugs into the jail when he was working.
Police launched a joint investigation with the Bullitt County Jail, and confronted Brooks at the beginning of his shift. Police say Brooks admitted to having a pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine, a cut-off straw containing methamphetamine residue, and a lighter inside his boot.
Books was arrested and charged with promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
