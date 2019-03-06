13 charged in violent robberies in Kentucky, Tennessee, other states

According to the indictment, they planned and robbed businesses including: Beat the Clock Tax Service in Lexington, Ky., taking about $67,000 in cash; La Despensa in Clarksville, Indiana, taking around $7,000 in cash; Lesly Jewelry and Perfume in Nashville, Tenn., taking about $200,000 in cash and jewelry; La Regia in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, taking about $25,000 in cash; and La Placita in Bowling Green, Ky., taking about $23,500 in cash.