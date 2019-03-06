Etown murder, shooting suspect appears in court

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting four people, killing two of them appeared in court on Tuesday,
According to reports from The News Enterprise, prosecutors are planning to seek the death penalty against Shadrach Peeler.
Peeler,35, is accused of the murders of Cherie Turner, 34, and Subash Ghale, 40, and the shootings of Prayash Baniya, 31, and Nadia Browne, 34, on Feb. 21.
In court on Tuesday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Shane Young filed aggravators in the case, in order to seek the death penalty.
Peeler, who is a convicted felon, also was indicted on one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.
If the death penalty is sought in the case, the decision to do so would be made by the Hardin County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
If the death penalty is not sought, Peeler could face anywhere between 20 years to life in prison.
Peeler is currently being held at the Hardin County Detention Center, in lieu of a $2 million cash bond.
