Fire at homeless camp stalls interstate traffic

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Firefighters worked to put out flames at a homeless camp in Louisville.
The fire was reported on Preston Highway near Hess Lane around 7:05 a.m., according to MetroSafe.
Louisville Fire and Rescue major Bobby Cooper said a man was using a propane burner with nearby. The combustibles caught fire and the flames spread.
Flames could be seen from Interstate 65 and traffic was backed up for more than an hour.
Lanes on I-65 reopened around 8:25 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
