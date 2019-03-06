FORECAST: Single digit wind chills this morning

ALERTS
- THURSDAY EVENING: Minor snowfall accumulation possible, north – a few slick spots
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's another cold morning with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.
Sunshine will help to guide us into the low to mid-30s this afternoon.
Clouds return overnight as temperatures bottom out in the 20s.
A band of moisture creeps towards the region Thursday afternoon as highs reach near 40°. Those in northeastern WAVE Country may see minor accumulations with associated snow showers.
Snow chances increase overnight into early Friday. As the morning progresses, snow transitions to rain; freezing rain is possible for a short time during the transition. Areas northeast of the metro have the best opportunity to see more than half an inch of snow; snow totals trail off further south and west. Showers stick around through Friday evening.
Showers and storms roll in late Saturday lasting into Sunday.
High pressure returns to start the next work week.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly Sunny; Cold; HIGH: 36°
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds; LOW: 26°
THURSDAY: Cloudy; Snow to rain (60%); HIGH: 40°
IN THE APP
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- Snow chances late Thursday
- Weekend storm setup
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.