FORECAST: Single digit wind chills this morning

FORECAST: Single digit wind chills this morning
By Tawana Andrew | March 6, 2019 at 6:24 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 6:24 AM

ALERTS

  • THURSDAY EVENING: Minor snowfall accumulation possible, north – a few slick spots

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's another cold morning with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

Sunshine will help to guide us into the low to mid-30s this afternoon.

>> See the WAVE 3 Weather winter forecast

Clouds return overnight as temperatures bottom out in the 20s.

A band of moisture creeps towards the region Thursday afternoon as highs reach near 40°. Those in northeastern WAVE Country may see minor accumulations with associated snow showers.

Snow chances increase overnight into early Friday. As the morning progresses, snow transitions to rain; freezing rain is possible for a short time during the transition. Areas northeast of the metro have the best opportunity to see more than half an inch of snow; snow totals trail off further south and west. Showers stick around through Friday evening.

Showers and storms roll in late Saturday lasting into Sunday.

High pressure returns to start the next work week.

Grab-N-Go: March 6, 2019

FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly Sunny; Cold; HIGH: 36°

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds; LOW: 26°

THURSDAY: Cloudy; Snow to rain (60%); HIGH: 40°

IN THE APP

  • TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
  • Snow chances late Thursday
  • Weekend storm setup

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.