FORECAST: Some rain, snow showers Thursday night

ALERTS
- Overnight Thursday into Friday: Few slick roads possible due to snow/freezing rain for northern sections
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds increase overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s, opposed to the teens like the past couple mornings. With mostly cloudy skies expected Thursday, we’ll see a few snow showers develop and push into central and southern Indiana. Most of us will stay dry until later in the evening hours Thursday, overnight into Friday.
This is when an area of low pressure moves through the region with rain and snow. While that rain/snow line may sink as close to us as Interstate 64, the greatest potential for snowfall will be across part of southern Indiana and extreme northern Kentucky, near Cincinnati. A light accumulation is possible with up to one inch, mainly on the grassy areas, to our north. We could see a few issues develop on roads in this area late Thursday.
Here in Louisville, with temperatures hovering at or above freezing, no major issues are expected. In fact, while we may see some snow mix in, the bulk of our precipitation will fall as a cold rain. Rain will continue to push south on Friday.
For the weekend, you can expect another weather maker to arrive with cloudy skies, showers and gusty winds.
If you are planning to run in the Rodes City Run, we’ll be under a cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
By the afternoon, for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, we’ll start to increase rain chances to 30 percent by 3 p.m., and 70 percent by 7 p.m. During that 7 to 8 o’clock timeframe, we should see a period of thunderstorms – some could be strong with being the primary threat.
Sunday will be the pick of the weekend, with drier air and mild temperatures.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Clouds increase, not as cold. LOW: 25°
THURSDAY: Cloudy, light snow showers in the morning (20% chance), rain/snow at night (40% chance). HIGH: 40°
FRIDAY: Cloudy; shower early (60% chance), cloudy afternoon. HIGH: 47°
IN THE APP
- WEEKEND EVENTS: Rodes City Run, St. Patrick’s Parade
- Rain, gusty winds and thunder possible Saturday
- Thursday evening snow chances
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.