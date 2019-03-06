GCCS Board of Trustees accepting applications for superintendent

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Greater Clark County Schools Board of Trustees is accepting applications from qualified candidates for the position of Superintendent.
An application for the position of Superintendent of Schools is available by clicking or taping here, or by contacting the GCCS Human Resources Department at (812) 283-0701. Candidates must have a valid Indiana Superintendent’s license.
In order to be considered for the position, a complete application package must be received by March 31, 2019.
As part of the process, the school board is also asking for feedback from stakeholders within the district.
The school board wants to hear from staff, parents and community members about their desired qualities and characteristics for the next superintendent, as well as thoughts on district strengths and challenge.
Stakeholders must complete their respective survey by March 31, 2019.
