JCPS cancels classes due to ‘significant teacher absences’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools canceled class Wednesday due to a high number of teacher absences.
JCPS tweeted about the decision at 5 a.m.
The Jefferson County Teachers Association posted on Facebook following the district’s decision and said in part, “The Association did not recommend this action by educators and is concerned that continued disruptions of this nature not only unduly disrupt families and the learning process for students, but consequently undermine community support for educators and public education.”
JCPS also canceled classes on Feb. 28 after the group KY 120 United urged educators to call on sick to protest House Bill 525 in Frankfort.
KY 102 United is not directly affiliated with teachers unions in the state of Kentucky.
HB 525 is a bill that would restructure the TRS Board of Trustees.
JCPS said YMCA Child Enrichment Programs Snow Day sites would be open Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.