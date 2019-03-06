LIVE: UofL coach Jeff Walz, ACC Player of the Year Asia Durr preview 2019 ACC Tournament in NC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – University of Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz will be joined by senior guard Asia Durr and sophomore guard Dana Evans ahead of the ACC Tournament.
Wednesday morning Durr was name ACC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Evans was named ACC Sixth Player of the Year.
The 2-seed defending ACC Tournament Champions will travel to Greensboro, North Carolina to compete against either 15-seed Wake Forest, 10-seed Virginia Tech or 7-seed Clemson on March 8 at 6 p.m.
