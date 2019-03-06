Louisville City FC has three-peat in sights as 2019 season kicks off

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two seasons, two USL Cup Championships. The bar is set high for Louisville City FC.
“It’s the pressure that we all want,” LouCity head coach John Hackworth said. “It’s a really privileged place to be, being thought of as one of the best teams in our league and having a standard of excellence that we all try to hold ourselves accountable for is what we all want. It’s the best part about being an athlete or a coach at this level."
The club will play the 2019 season at Louisville Slugger Field before moving into it’s own stadium for the 2020 season.
“We just put our first steel beams up this week, it’s absolutely exciting,” LouCity president Brad Estes said. “If you drive by there you can see where the upper level will be supported, the steel beams are coming out.”
The club kicks off the 2019 season with a pair of road games, at North Carolina FC on Saturday at 4 p.m. and at Atlanta United 2 on Friday, March 15.
“I think winning two just builds on the hunger,” LouCity midfielder Paolo DelPiccolo said. “The first time you win a championship, you need to feel it again and then the second time you win a championship, you’re just reminded on how great of a feeling that is and how much work goes into it and it just makes you know that you’re going to have to work even harder and just a burning desire to get that feeling back again.”
Cameron Lancaster, who scored a USL record 25 goals in 2018, is gone. He will play this season with Nashville SC in the USL, before the club makes the move up to Major League Soccer in 2020. Luke Spencer is looking forward to taking on more goal scoring.
“It’s a big role, but I always put a lot of responsibility on my shoulders,” Spencer said. “For me, I put myself under a lot of pressure to succeed so in that regard it doesn’t change a thing.”
The home opener is Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. against Hartford Athletic.
