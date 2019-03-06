Man arrested, accused of holding knife to neck of Kentucky Walmart worker

(WAVE) - A domestic dispute in southeastern Kentucky ended with a Walmart worker being held at knifepoint.
Brad Lovitt, 23, of Williamsburg, is now charged with terroristic threatening, assault and wanton endangerment.
Police said he went to Walmart to argue with his child’s mother, who is an employee at the store.
When a manager tried to break up the altercation, police said Lovitt pulled out a knife, held it to the man’s throat, and threatened to kill everyone in the store.
Williamsburg police caught up with Lovitt a short time later, and he was booked into the Laurel County Detention Center, according to Lexington TV station WKYT.
