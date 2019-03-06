Man arrested after victim stabbed in neck at Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -A Louisville man was arrested after being accused of stabbing someone in the back of the neck.
According to police, Said Zrhad, 45, and the victim have been in a verbal argument for months.
On Tuesday, the verbal argument turned physical, when police say Zrhad stabbed the victim in the back of the neck with a pair of scissors.
Police say the stabbing happened in the back hallway of the Jefferson Mall.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Zrhad was arrested and charged with assault.
