Mega Cavern closes following earthquake in TN
Runners participating at the Mega Cavern Lights Under Louisville 5K.
By Sarah Jackson | March 6, 2019 at 12:15 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 12:16 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An earthquake in Tennessee prompted the closure of Louisville Mega Cavern.

The 3.4 earthquake was reported in Maynard, Tennessee late Tuesday evening by the United States Geological Survey.

Louisville Mega Cavern Executive Vice President Charles Park said mine engineers would be inspecting the cavern out of an abundance of caution.

The Mega Cavern will reopen once the engineers give an all clear.

Park said guests who were impacted will receive a full refund.

