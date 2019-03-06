Missing IU student makes TIME magazine’s top 5 mysterious unsolved disappearances

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - A Indiana University student, missing since June 2011, has made TIME Magazine’s list of “The 5 Most Mysterious Unsolved Disappearances of All Time."
Lauren Spierer, who was 20-years-old at the time of her disappearance, vanished after spending the early morning partying at a downtown Bloomington bar. Spierer was last seen walking near a friend’s off campus apartment in the early morning hours of June 3, 2011.
Spierer’s disappearance sparked a national manhunt. Police suspect foul play, but have not made any arrests.
Bloomington Police searched two properties with connections to the case, but no remains were found.
Spierer is presumed dead, but her family is still desperate for answers as to what happened to her.
