Plans to expand Daviess Co. syringe program

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Health department officials in Daviess County say they have had such a positive response on their new syringe program, they are planning to expand it.
In just one month, 10 people have exchanged syringes, with eight of them coming just the first day.
While the Green River District Health Department is still working to increase it’s return rate, it already sees the benefit of the program.
Officials say a syringe program is set to start to Henderson County on Thursday. They have been granted funding for a mobile unit to serve other counties.
The health department is planning to get the van in April and hope to utilize it in all seven counties they serve.
