Sexual assault response team being formed to help victims in Clark County

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - One in five women are victims in rape in Indiana. One in two women and one in five men will experience sexual abuse other than rape.
Now, multiple agencies in Clark County are coming together to create a sexual assault response team, designed to help hold abusers accountable while improving care for victims.
Sexual assault and rape is a nationwide issue. In Clark County, it’s a problem that’s all too common.
"Unfortunately, I probably see multiple sexual assaults or child molesting cases every week. And so, it’s a very regular occurrence,” said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.
At the direction of an Indiana statute, Mull is creating a sexual assault response team with medical professionals, victim advocates, prosecutors and law enforcement to create protocols in the case of a sexual assault. Its top priority is helping victims.
“We understand how traumatic it is to be a victim, especially of an offense of this nature and I just want it to be known that we are putting a very high priority on providing these services to the victims and letting them know that they’re the number one priority in the aftermath of one of these crimes,” Mull said.
By partnering all these services together within Clark County, it helps them to better hold abusers accountable while also providing better services for sexual assault victims.
This SART team will establish procedures and protocols that will ensure evidence is collected and stored carefully and rape kits that need to be tested are done so quickly. And it can quickly connect victims with an advocate that can be there to support them with whatever help they need.
“Having the team there, if that’s what the victim wants, can make them feel safer and really trust in the system more, make them feel supported. And then, after the assault has occurred, we continue to offer support," said Haley Garrison, Community Outreach Coordinator for Sexual Assault Programs at the Center for Women and Families.
The Center for Women and Families say this SART team provides awareness to the issue and ensures victims get the support they need.
“And it also lets survivors know that there is a system put in place to make sure they are being served well. Because at the end of the day, that’s what it’s about,” said Zenebia Law, Sexual Assault Advocate for the Center for Women and Families.
Through this SART team, Law said, they’re hopeful this can help ease the trauma for victims.
If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, you can find resources through the Center for Women and Families or by calling their hotline 24/7 at 1-844-237-2331.
