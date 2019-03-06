Sinkhole will keep Louisville Zoo, Mega Cavern closed Thursday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Louisville Zoo and the Mega Cavern underneath it will be closed again Thursday following the discovery of a sinkhole Wednesday morning.
The sinkhole was found off a service road in an undeveloped part of the zoo near the Oasis Tent, Louisville Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd said.
Louisville Underground will be open on Thursday, WAVE 3 News’ Maira Ansari reported.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services director Jody Meiman said the sinkhole was discovered during a routine walkaround at about 8:30 a.m.
He estimated the sinkhole was 50 yards wide by 80 yards long and could be 50 feet deep.
Before the sinkhole was discovered, the Louisville Mega Cavern, which is located under the Louisville Zoo, was closed due to a 3.4 earthquake that was reported in Maynard, Tenn., late Tuesday evening. Officials said it doesn’t look like the sinkhole was related to the earthquake, so the cause is still unknown.
The sinkhole was outlined and marked in order to track if it grows.
Louisville Mega Cavern executive vice president Charles Park said an inspection was being performed on the ziplines Wednesday morning when Mega Cavern staff heard a sound in an unoccupied portion of the cavern.
Meiman said engineers were on site inspecting the Mega Cavern and the site at the zoo. He said crews from the Louisville Water Company, Louisville Gas and Electric and Metropolitan Sewer District also were inspecting the area, which will continued to be monitored overnight.
No buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported.
