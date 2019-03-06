SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

The “questionable” zone will depend on how much dry air we have in place for when precipitation starts to fall, it cools us down. Will it be enough to allow for snow will more of a sleet/rain mix? We will be right on the edge. Surface temperatures will drop as well but still some question if they will reach the freezing mark or just above. That makes a difference on a cold rain vs a light glaze of ice. My thoughts are that much of this will be a cold rain for the metro.