20 hurt in school bus crash with Rumpke trash truck in SE Indiana

DEARBORN COUNTY, INDIANA (FOX19) - Twenty people including 18 students, were hurt and taken to hospitals from a crash involving a school bus and Rumpke trash truck in southeastern Indiana Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police said.
Multiple rescue crews responded just after 8 a.m. to the 400 block of State Road 350 at Mt. Sinai Road near Aurora.
One of the students suffered severe injuries and went to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, said Eric Lows, superintendent for South Dearborn Community School Corporation.
Most of the youngsters are middle and high school students with minor injuries, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.
State Police and the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.
Air Care officials confirmed they were asked to fly to the scene but could not due to snow showers in the area at the time.
One of the students on the bus, Dakota Jones, spoke with FOX19 NOW after he was treated and released from a hospital in Dearborn County about 10:30 a.m.
He turned around to show us a stitch in the back of his head.
“I heard screaming. I heard noises and I went to the back of the bus,” Dakota said. He attends South Dearborn Middle School student. “A few kids were screaming. Most of them were crying.”
He called the school bus driver a “nice guy. He’s a good bus driver.”
Christa Armbruster, an aunt of another student on the bus, tells FOX19 NOW she was “flying" down the road after the crash to drive to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center about an hour away.
"I’m just in panic mode, she said.
Molly Yeager, a spokeswoman for Rumpke, said the bus hit one of Rumpke’s residential trucks in the northbound lanes of State Route 350.
“Our driver was out of the truck at the time of the incident servicing customer and sustained injuries from debris," she said. "First and foremost, our thoughts are with everyone involved in this morning’s incident. We are working with the school district, the Dearborn County Sherriff’s office as well as the Indiana State Police to investigate exactly what occurred this morning.”
The school bus belongs to South Dearborn Community School Corporation, school officials said.
"Parents of students involved in this accident are being contacted The investigation is ongoing and we will provide more information when available. If you have any questions, please contact central office at 812-926-2090.”
Parents who are worried about their children and want to check on them are asked to call their school.
Updates will be posted on the school district’s website and Facebook page throughout the day.
“The Highpoint Health Emergency Department is receiving individuals injured in the school bus accident this morning on State Route 350. The hospital requests that parents of those injured come to the main lobby of the hospital when they arrive. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” hospital officials said in a statement.
Several fire departments responded to the scene from from Moores Hill, Lawrenceburg, Aurura, Greendale.
Indiana State Police, Aurora Police, Moores Police and the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office all were on scene.
