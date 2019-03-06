Who is JCPS Leads? New group of teachers forms, successfully organizes ‘sickout’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 100,000 students were out of class Wednesday as JCPS teachers continue to protest legislation in Frankfort. This is the second time in a week school has been canceled after more than a thousand teachers called out sick.
Classes were called off last Thursday when the group Kentucky 120 urged teachers to protest House Bill 525, which would restructure the Teachers’ Retirement System’s Board of Trustees.
This week, Senate Bill 250 that would remove power from SBDM councils to hire principals passed through committee.
As it moves forward, JCTA president Brent McKim said the union and KEA will show up to fight against it. Teachers can stay in school unless asked by the union to protest in Frankfort.
"I think when you have a number of social media groups and then they splinter into other social media groups, it's a lot of confusion among the public, among teachers and its problematic,” said McKim.
JCPS Leads is the group that called for Wednesday’s ‘sickout.’ Tim Hill is one of the moderators of the Facebook group.
“Our presence is needed, in any form or fashion,” said Hill. "JCPS Leads is about creating an opportunity for JCPS teachers in Jefferson County to have a voice for our unique issues."
Hill said their movement isn’t a division from the union or 120 Strong. But he thinks it’s vital JCPS teachers show up in big numbers if they’re against 250.
“Brent was very adamant about certain parts of the bill itself,” said Hill. “He was adamant against (some parts) but also adamant for (others) and it’s not necessarily the stance of all JCPS and JCTA members but at the same it’s the stance that they have to take. I don’t believe there’s going to be any division between the two but only time will tell.”
On JCTA’s Facebook page Wednesday morning, they made it clear they were not the ones calling for the ‘sickout.’
While JCTA did not ask teachers to protest Wednesday, McKim said in committee he knows that every teacher who did, did so because they care about their students.
