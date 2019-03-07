Bevin reacts to closures: 'Children should be in school’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin just tweeted his response to teachers in several school districts, including JCPS, who have rallied in such force that the districts are canceling classes Thursday.
School districts in Jefferson, Oldham and Bullitt counties have canceled classes Thursday due to teacher absences.
The absences are part of a larger “sickout” movement by teachers across the state protesting changes to the state education system that lawmakers are proposing.
Thursday will mark the second straight day and third time in a week that JCPS, the state’s largest district that serves almost 100,000 students, has called off classes.
Oldham County Schools and Bullitt County Schools were first to announce their closures, a short time before JCPS tweeted its decision at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tweets from each district are posted below:
