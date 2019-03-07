Bond reduced for man accused in Olive Garden killing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting and killing someone inside an Olive Garden appeared before a judge Thursday.
It was during a probable cause hearing in which it is decided whether there’s enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury for an indictment.
Devone Briggs is accused of shooting Jose Munoz. Briggs claims he shot the victim in self-defense.
Briggs’ bond was reduced to $100,000, and the judge said he could be placed on home incarceration.
According to testimony from police during the hearing, a 4-year-old girl bumped into Briggs twice before he pushed her. That’s when the argument started between Briggs and the child’s parents.
“Mr. Briggs was sitting down and as he stood up he kind of pushes Mr. Muñoz with his chest,” the officer said. “They’re close to each other at this time. Mr. Munoz then reacts and pushes back and you know, pushes Mr. Briggs back. Mr. Briggs slowly leans back because the bench is right behind his legs.”
That’s when witnesses told police Briggs pulled out a gun and fired into Muñoz’s chest.
It was also discovered in court Thursday that Briggs had a concealed-carry permit.
The Muñoz family is calling for the case to be considered a hate crime.
