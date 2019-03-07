Bond reduced for man accused in Olive Garden killing

Bond reduced for man accused in Olive Garden killing
Devone Briggs is charged with murder in teh shooting death of Jose Munoz, 25 at the Okolona Olive Garden restaurant on Feb. 23, 2019.
By Natalia Martinez | March 7, 2019 at 4:31 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 4:31 PM
25-year-old Jose Munoz was shot and killed after a shooting at the Olive Garden Saturday night.
25-year-old Jose Munoz was shot and killed after a shooting at the Olive Garden Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting and killing someone inside an Olive Garden appeared before a judge Thursday.

It was during a probable cause hearing in which it is decided whether there’s enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury for an indictment.

Devone Briggs is accused of shooting Jose Munoz. Briggs claims he shot the victim in self-defense.

Briggs’ bond was reduced to $100,000, and the judge said he could be placed on home incarceration.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency exit jammed shut during deadly shooting at Olive Garden, officials say

According to testimony from police during the hearing, a 4-year-old girl bumped into Briggs twice before he pushed her. That’s when the argument started between Briggs and the child’s parents.

“Mr. Briggs was sitting down and as he stood up he kind of pushes Mr. Muñoz with his chest,” the officer said. “They’re close to each other at this time. Mr. Munoz then reacts and pushes back and you know, pushes Mr. Briggs back. Mr. Briggs slowly leans back because the bench is right behind his legs.”

That’s when witnesses told police Briggs pulled out a gun and fired into Muñoz’s chest.

It was also discovered in court Thursday that Briggs had a concealed-carry permit.

The Muñoz family is calling for the case to be considered a hate crime.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.