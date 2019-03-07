Community to rally around fallen detective’s family

LOUISVILLE, (KY) - He was a father, a husband and a son who also served his community.
Detective Jeremy Meyer died on Jan. 2 after a battle with cancer. He was 44 years old.
He worked with the St. Matthews Police Department, a place where his co-workers said they miss him dearly. They and the community are still trying to help the family he left behind.
Meyer started his career in Shepherdsville in 2004 before transferring to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office in 2011. He made the move to St. Matthews the following year, according to the department.
River’s Edge Events and Rentals in Shepherdsville has planned a benefit auction on March 22.
There are several items already on the auction list, including a signed basketball by Denny Crum, a 12-year-old bottle of Pappy Van Winkle and a chance to throw out the first pitch at a Louisville Bats game, along with 4 VIP tickets. There are also children’s baskets, among a long list of other items which have all been donated.
Aside from the auction, 502 Entertainment is providing music, and Shack in the Back BBQ is catering.
The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 a person. Children 13 and under get in free.
You can purchase tickets at Shack in the Back, or the St. Matthews or Shepherdsville police departments.
Donations for the auction are still being accepted through March 15. Anyone can email ashley.bratcher@stmatthewsky.gov for more information.
