Doctors say Daylight Saving Time poses serious health risks to some

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sleep does the body good and helps happy families stay healthy.
This weekend, don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour, as Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning the time will change from 1:59 to 3:00 a.m.
While some may enjoy the extra hour of daylight in the evening, the time change can be difficult on parents whose children struggle with a regular sleep pattern.
We are now learning more about how the time change can affect your health, and in some cases, have potentially serious health risks associated with it.
Pediatricians at Nationwide Children’s Health report several changes in children’s sleeping habits around daylight saving time, especially in patients with a mental health diagnosis.
They say changes in sleep patterns triggered by the time change can cause manic episodes in children and teens with bipolar disorder.
Teens with anxiety often struggle with insomnia because their anxiety makes it difficult for them to calm down, relax and fall asleep. Children with autism tend to sleep one to two hours less than other children their age, and also wake up earlier, therefore the time change can be particularly hard on them.
We’ve also learned some ADHD medication can cause “rebound hyperactivity” as bedtime approaches, making it difficult for kids to fall asleep.
Statistics show springing forward actually causes stress on the body and may lead up to a 24 percent increase in heart attacks for people with a history of heart disease.
With the inevitable time change upon us, doctors suggest sticking to these simple rules to allow your body to naturally fall asleep.
First and foremost, stick to your routine or better yet add to it.
Go to bed on time, or ideally a few minutes earlier, for a few days following the time change.
Avoid caffeinated beverages eight hours before bed time and eat a light supper.
