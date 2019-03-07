Ecstasy lollipops found during traffic stop

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A traffic stop led to the discovery of some candy normally given to kids, but these were no ordinary lollipops.
According to a post on the Shelby County (Ky.) Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the traffic stop took place early Wednesday morning.
During the stop, three deputies “became suspicious and conducted an investigation into the occupants and vehicle,” according to the Facebook post.
The arresting deputies found 34 lollipops, which tested positive for MDMA/Ecstasy.
Details about any possible arrests were not immediately available.
