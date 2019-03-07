Ecstasy lollipops found during traffic stop

Ecstasy lollipops found during traffic stop
According to a post on the Shelby County (Ky.) Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the traffic stop took place early Wednesday morning. (Source: Shelby County Facebook page)
March 7, 2019 at 2:15 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 2:15 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A traffic stop led to the discovery of some candy normally given to kids, but these were no ordinary lollipops.

According to a post on the Shelby County (Ky.) Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the traffic stop took place early Wednesday morning.

During the stop, three deputies “became suspicious and conducted an investigation into the occupants and vehicle,” according to the Facebook post.

The arresting deputies found 34 lollipops, which tested positive for MDMA/Ecstasy.

Details about any possible arrests were not immediately available.

Beware things are not always what they seem. During a traffic stop in the early morning hours of 03/06/19, Deputy...

Posted by Shelby County Sheriff Office on Thursday, March 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.