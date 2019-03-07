FORECAST: Accumulating snow expected overnight

ALERT DAYS
- FRIDAY MORNING (3/7/2019)
- SATURDAY PM (3/7/2019)
ALERTS
- OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY: Few slick roads possible due to snow/freezing rain in southern Indiana
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Jackson, Jennings (IN) from 4 PM to 10 AM Friday and areas along and north of I-64 (including Louisville) from 7 PM to 10 AM Friday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds continue to increase across the region while temperatures sit in the 20s this morning.
Off to our west, snow is trying to fall but dry air near the surface is causing it to evaporate before it reaches the ground.
Other than some flurries and a few snow showers this afternoon, most of the day looks dry and cloudy.
This evening to early Friday, an area of low pressure tracks through WAVE Country, increasing snow and rain across the area. The greatest potential for accumulating snow remains in southern Indiana and northern Kentucky counties closest to Cincinnati. Accumulations over an inch can be expected north of I-64 with lower totals further south and west.
Issues on southern Indiana roads are certainly not out of the question for early Friday morning. As Friday progresses, the wintry mix transitions to rain by the afternoon. Most locations see drier conditions by the afternoon save south-central Kentucky where showers are expected to linger.
Another front brings showers to the region Saturday afternoon with thunderstorms possible Saturday night.
The rain exits early Sunday leaving us windy, drier and mild.
FORECAST
TODAY: Increasing Clouds; Light PM snow showers/flurries (30%) ; HIGH: 40°
TONIGHT: Rain/snow (80%); Cloudy; LOW: 32°
FRIDAY: Cloudy; AM Mix then Showers (60%); HIGH: 47°
- Rain, Gusty Winds & Thunder Possible Saturday
