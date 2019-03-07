FORECAST: Snow overnight, slick spots for some

By Saturday, it will feel spring-like with temperatures in the mid 60s. Cloudy skies during the morning hours will allow temperatures to hold in the upper 30s for the runners of the Rodes City Run. By afternoon, rain chances will start to increase, and this may impact the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Showers and thunderstorms along the front would arrive with gusty winds during the early evening hours. A severe threat is possible, but will be dependent on instability, which looks weak at this point. Nonetheless, you can expect rumbles of thunder (lightning), moderate rainfall and strong winds.