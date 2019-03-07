FORECAST: Snow overnight, slick spots for some

ALERT DAYS
- OVERNIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING (3/7/2019)
- SATURDAY PM (3/7/2019)
ALERTS
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Counties along/north of I-64 until 10 AM Friday
- A few slick spots possible, especially north and east of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A disturbance will pass through Thursday evening and overnight, providing enough lift to generate some light snow/rain showers across the region. The best chance for snow this evening will be along and north of I-64 in the colder air.
However, later tonight, as we all cool down – dropping to 32° in the city – we’ll see the ability for snow to fall. The exception would be a few areas to our south and west; most others will see some snow. Therefore, after midnight, you can expect snow showers to break out with light accumulations possible. Here in Louisville up to an inch looks plausible. Slightly higher totals wouldn’t be surprising to the north and east.
Temperatures will rise by sunrise, transitioning any falling precipitation to a cold rain. This will help alleviate any issues on roads, too. There could be road impacts before temperatures warm enough to see that transition, and you’ll want to keep that in mind. Temperatures will eventually rise into the mid to upper 40s for highs during the afternoon.
By Saturday, it will feel spring-like with temperatures in the mid 60s. Cloudy skies during the morning hours will allow temperatures to hold in the upper 30s for the runners of the Rodes City Run. By afternoon, rain chances will start to increase, and this may impact the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Showers and thunderstorms along the front would arrive with gusty winds during the early evening hours. A severe threat is possible, but will be dependent on instability, which looks weak at this point. Nonetheless, you can expect rumbles of thunder (lightning), moderate rainfall and strong winds.
FORECAST
TONIGHT ALERT DAY (Overnight): Snow showers this evening, snow late, light accumulation (80 percent chance). LOW: 32°
FRIDAY ALERT DAY (Morning Rush): Rain south, snow to cold rain north (100 percent chance); cloudy in the pm. HIGH: 47°
SATURDAY AM Cloudy and cool, PM windy with showers and thunderstorms, some strong (100 percent chance). HIGH: 65°
