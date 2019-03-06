2 hit by train in northern Kentucky, hospitalized

GRANT COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - Two people were hit by a train Wednesday in Grant County, Ky.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. at 4100 Dixie Highway near Needham Lane. Kentucky State Police say the victims, both female, were walking along the tracks when they were hit.
Kentucky State Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that the females, ages 17 years old and 18 years old, were walking on the railroad right-of-way while a Norfolk Southern train was approaching.
The 18-year-old tried to get out of the way and fell down an embankment causing minor injuries.
The 17-year-old was unable to get completely clear of the train and was struck.
She was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
