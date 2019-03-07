Incident involving barricaded person resolved in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Harrison County deputies have resolved the situation involving a barricaded subject Thursday afternoon.
Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed that law-enforcement officers blocked off Elizabeth New Middletown Road at Pumping Station Road due to the incident.
It’s still not clear whether the barricaded subject was a man or a woman, or why that person was barricaded inside the home.
No injuries were reported.
