Incident involving barricaded person resolved in Harrison County
Harrison County deputies have resolved the situation involving a barricaded subject Thursday afternoon.
March 7, 2019 at 12:49 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 1:49 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Harrison County deputies have resolved the situation involving a barricaded subject Thursday afternoon.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed that law-enforcement officers blocked off Elizabeth New Middletown Road at Pumping Station Road due to the incident.

It’s still not clear whether the barricaded subject was a man or a woman, or why that person was barricaded inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

