Injury attorney facing 3 more lawsuits, accused of keeping settlement money
WAVE 3 News first reported on Andrew Clooney last fall when five former clients filed lawsuits, accusing him of forging signatures and keeping settlement money.
March 7, 2019 at 12:26 AM EST - Updated March 7 at 12:26 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville attorney is facing three new lawsuits from clients who claim he forged their signatures to steal settlement checks.

WAVE 3 News first reported on Andrew Clooney last fall when five former clients filed lawsuits.

Most of those plaintiffs were Spanish-speaking.

Wednesday, three new lawsuits were filed, accusing Clooney of stealing more than $178,000 between 2016 and 2018.

In those cases, the alleged victims hired Clooney to represent them for an injury accident.

But they claim he never notified them of a settlement, and kept all the money to himself.

